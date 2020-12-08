SOCAR Energy Switzerland opens its 200th petrol station

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

SOCAR Energy Switzerland opened three more petrol stations this week, bringing the number of petrol stations in Switzerland to 200, Azertag has reported.

SOCAR Stalverdo became the 198th, SOCAR Meiringen the 199th and SOCAR Innertkirchen the 200th petrol station.

The first petrol station with the new SOCAR branding was formally opened in Zurich in September 2012 after the assets of Esso Switzerland were transferred under SOCAR’s control in line with the agreement signed between SOCAR and ExxonMobil in 2012.

It should be noted that the largest network of SOCAR gas stations is in Switzerland. SOCAR Trading was established in 2008 in Geneva, and sells Azerbaijan crude oil, as well as third-party oil and oil products. SOCAR Trading was established to increase income from Azerbaijani oil by exporting Azerbaijani crude oil directly to the world market through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline, and to increase Azerbaijan’s sphere of influence in the world.

SOCAR is involved in exploring oil and gas fields, producing, processing, and transporting oil, gas, and gas condensate, marketing petroleum and petrochemical products in domestic and international markets, and supplying natural gas to industry and the public in Azerbaijan. The company owns two refineries in Azerbaijan, one in Turkey, as well as networks of petrol stations in Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia, Romania and Switzerland.