Azerbaijan kicks off reconstruction of Yevlakh-Khankendi railway's section

Work has begun on the reconstruction of Azerbaijan’s Barda-Aghdam section of the Yevlakh-Khankendi railway route with a total length of 104 km, the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC told Trend on Dec.7.

According to the company, currently the Barda-Kocharli section is operating.

"As a result of the Armenian occupation, the railway infrastructure was damaged. The railways that existed in the territories under the Armenian occupation were destroyed. The tracks, stations, vehicles (cars, locomotives), equipment were completely destroyed. The total length of the main railway network on these territories was 240.4 km,” said the company.

As the company further noted, the length of the railway lines in the Horadiz-Ordubad section was 144 km, including 43 km of the railway passing through the territory of Meghri district (Zangazur) of Armenia. The length of the Yevlakh-Khankendi section was 51 km, Mindjevan-Kafan - 39.1 km, Gazakh-Barkhudarly - 6.3 km. There were 23 stations in these territories, including 5 stations on the territory of Meghri. In addition, during the occupation, 85.5 km of auxiliary roads were destroyed.

The company noted that the damage caused by Armenia to the railway infrastructure of Azerbaijan is being calculated, and proposals are being prepared for the restoration of the above railway sections.

The Azerbaijan Railways added that after the relevant structures complete the necessary work on the territory, in particular mine clearance work, the implementation of the main infrastructure projects will start.