Azerbaijan's irrigation company to finance power supply of crop areas

By Trend

Joint management of melioration and irrigation facilities under construction at Amelioration and Water Management OJSC and HOVERS GROUP LLC signed a contract worth over 1.2 million manat ($710,000), Trend reports citing the Electronic Procurement portal.

According to the portal, the winner of the tender for carrying out work on the external power supply of crop areas in the Yevlakh and Goranboy districts has been determined.

According to the decision of the tender commission, the winner of the tender became HOVERS GROUP LLC, the portal said.

HOVERS GROUP LLC is a company operating in Azerbaijan, which provides construction, restoration, and design services.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Dec.4)