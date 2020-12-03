COVID-19 restrictions notably reduce number of tourists visiting Azerbaijan

By Trend





Temporary restrictions introduced in Azerbaijan to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) led to a sharp decrease in the number of foreigners visiting the country from April through October 2020, Trend reports referring to the Review of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications issued in November.

The center said that the situation with COVID-19 affected the country's tourism sector.

According to the State Border Service, in the past 10 months, 720,300 (3.7 times) less foreigners and stateless persons arrived in Azerbaijan from 155 countries of the world compared to the same period of 2019.