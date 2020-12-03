Azerbaijan's exports hit $12.2bn in 2020

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

The volume of Azerbaijan’s export amounted to $12.2 billion, including $1.4 billion in the non-oil sector, during the first ten months of 2020, the Center for Economic Reforms Analysis and Communication of Azerbaijan reported in its “Export Review” for November.

During the period of January-October, non-oil goods worth $550.6 million were exported to Russia, $285.5 million to Turkey, $176 million to Switzerland, $109.1 million to Georgia and $34.7 million to China.

In the list of non-oil exports during the reported period, tomatoes ranks first with $173 million, followed by gold with $158.7 million and cotton with $94.7 million.

Moreover, during the first ten months of 2020, export of fruits and vegetables amounted to $467.3 million, cotton fiber to $95.8 million, aluminum and its products to $86.7 million, chemical products to $70 million, ferrous metals and its products to $42.9 million, cotton yarn to $13.6 million, alcoholic and soft drinks to $9.7 million, sugar to $16.8 million, oils to $19.2 million and tea to $7.7 million.

Furthermore, exports in the non-oil sector amounted to $162.8 million in October 2020. During the reported period, the share of good products in the non-oil sector was 48.8 percent, while in the non-food sector 51.2 percent.

In October, top five countries in terms of non-oil and gas products export were Russia with $64.7 million, Turkey with $33.5 million, Switzerland with $10.7 million, Georgia with $9.5 million and the U.S. with $5.4 million. in addition, during the reported month, the largest amount of export accounted for dates with $19.7 million, hazelnuts with $17 million and fresh fruits with $13.6 million.

Likewise, Export Review provides information on the export of services.

Azerbaijan’s and South Caucasus’ only satellite operator Azercosmos OJSC exported services worth $37.8 million to 30 countries in the world during the period of January-October 2020. The company’s revenues from export amounted to 90 percent of its total revenues. In addition, in October, the company exported services worth $6.9 million to 21 countries. The main countries to which Azercosmos exported its services were the U.S., UK, France, Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates.

Additionally, the review notes that the volume of transactions carried out by foreigners on bank cards in Azerbaijan amounted to AZN 24.9 million ($14.6M) during the period of January-October 2020.

The "Export Review" also provides information about export orders received by Azexport.az portal in January-October 2020. Thus, during the reported period, the portal received orders in the amount of $512.2 million, which is an increase by 7.3 percent compared to the same period of last year. In addition, the volume of export orders received by the portal in October was $49.8 million, which is an increase by 21.5 percent compared to the same month of 2019.

It should be noted that during the period of January 2017 to October 31, 2020, the portal received export orders worth $2.9 billion from 142 countries.

Moreover, the value of non-oil exports through the Single Window Export Support Center in November this year amounted to $16.7 million. During the period of January-October 2002, the Single Window Export Support Center issued relevant export certificates to hundreds of entrepreneurs, resulting in non-oil export worth $165.3 million.

"Export Review" aims to familiarize entrepreneurs with export issues, expand opportunities for exporting local goods to traditional and new markets and accelerate the process of integration into international markets.