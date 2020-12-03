AzerGold commissions new gold deposit

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s national mining company AzerGold has started mining operations in Aghyokhush gold mine near the country’s Dashkasan region, the company reported in its official webpage.

The first phase of the operation of the Aghyokhush 1 field is underway, the company’s Board Chairman Zakir Ibrahimov noted that currently. Overall, the operation project will consists of three phases (Aghyokhush 1-2-3), the execution of which will be carried out through the Chovdar Integrated Regional Processing Facility.

“By the end of 2022, in addition to the three stages of operation of the Aghyokhush deposit, sulfide ores of Chovdar deposit, and ores of other nearby deposits- Myaryakh, Tulallar, Narchala will also be processed at this site,” Ibrahimov said.

The first explosive works have already been conducted at the Aghyokhush gold field, and ores obtained from the field have been transported and processed at Chovdar site for the first time, AzerGold reported.

Aghyokhush gold deposit was discovered in 2017 by AzerGold’s geologists, and was registered in the state balance of mineral reserves by the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources in June this year. Although Aghyokhush is considered a relatively small deposit, its location near the existing Chovdar gold mining enterprise creates favorable conditions for operating activities here without creating additional infrastructure and capital investments.

It should be noted that implementation of Aghyokhush project will make an important contribution to social and economic development of the region, as it is planned to open over 100 permanent jobs within all phases of the project.

Additionally, within the framework of the action plan on measures to ensure the stability of the country’s economy to external influences, the company decided to establish the Chovdar Integrated Regional Processing Facility based on the Chovdar gold mining enterprise in the Dashkasan region.

Ibrahimov noted that the main purpose of creation of the Regional Processing Facility is centralized use of available material and technical resources, ensuring the material efficiency and sustainability of production processes, minimizing possible environmental impacts and stimulate economic activity in the regions.

AzerGold CJSC continues activities aimed at launching new fields and increasing economic efficiency in the regions.

Gold mining in Azerbaijan is currently carried out by two companies - AzerGold CJSC, which owns 51 percent in Azerbaijan’s gold share, and Anglo Asian Mining PLC, with 49 percent of shares. PSA type contract was signed on August 21, 1997, and envisages the development of six fields.

Extraction of the first gold in Azerbaijan started in 2009, and silver in 2010.

AzerGold CJSC is a national mining company, which was established on February 11, 2016, under the presidential decree.








