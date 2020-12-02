Azerbaijan, UK mull cooperation in transport

By Azernews

Current state and prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and UK in the field of transport, telecommunications, information technology, innovation and high technologies were discussed during the meeting between Azerbaijan Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ramin Guluzade with the UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan James Sharp.

During the meeting, the minister briefed the ambassador on the reforms implemented in the sphere of transport and ICT, projects of regional and local importance and planned work.

Moreover, he underlined that Azerbaijan is the initiator and main participant of many international projects.

Earlier, the chairman of the Azerbaijani Board of the Energy Regulatory Agency Samir Akhundov and the director of the international trade department at the UK embassy in Azerbaijan Joel Derbyshire discussed the possibilities of cooperation in the field of reforms in the energy market.

It should be noted that the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and UK amounted to $344 million during the period of January-October. Of the total turnover, Azerbaijan’s export to UK amounted to $100.8 million, while import from UK amounted to $243.2 million.