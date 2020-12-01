Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan mull attracting foreign investors to liberated territories

By Azernews









By Ayya Lmahamad

The process of attraction of foreign investors to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan was discussed during an online meeting between the acting head of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation Yusif Abdullayev and Kyrgyzstan Ambassador to Azerbaijan Lou Mukhamed on December 1.

During the meeting, Abdullayev spoke about the work of Azpromo, the work done on continuous improvement of business environment in the country, promotion of "Made in Azerbaijan" brand and foreign investments.

In turn, the ambassador underlined the importance of developing relations between two countries and shared his views on expanding economic cooperation.

Additionally, the parties exchanged views on establishing relations with the Investment Promotion and Protection Agency of the Kyrgyz Republic.

It should be noted that the trade turnover between two countries amounted to $4 million during the period of January-October 2020. Of total trade turnover, export of Azerbaijani products to Kyrgyzstan amounted to $1.4 million, while import from Kyrgyzstan amounted to $2.5 million.

Earlier it was reported that the attraction of foreign investors to the liberated territories was discussed during an online meeting between the Yusif Abdullayev and Hungarian ambassador Viktor Szederkenyi.



