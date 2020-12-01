Gold price in Azerbaijan up

|
By Trend
The prices of precious metals, excluding palladium, increased in Azerbaijan on Dec. 1 compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Dec. 1 referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The price of gold increased by 25.942 manat or $15.26 (0.86 percent) and amounted to 3,036.115 manat or $1,785.95 per ounce.
The price of silver increased by 1.4318 manat or 84 cents (3.83 percent) and amounted to 38.8601 manat ($22.85).
The price of platinum increased by 40.1795 manat or $23.635 (2.46 percent) and amounted to 1.673,7265 manat (98 cents).
The price of palladium decreased by 41.701 manat or $24.53 (1.01 percent) and amounted to 4,068.933 manat ($2,393.49).
In monthly terms, the price of gold decreased by 149.787 manat or $88.11 (4.7 percent) per ounce, platinum increased by 215.7555 manat or $126.915 (14.8 percent) per ounce, silver decreased by 1.0408 manat or 61 cents (2.6 percent) per ounce, palladium increased by 295.9445 manat or $174.085 (7.8 percent).
On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 557.022 manat or $327.66 (22.5 percent), silver grew by 10.0142 manat or $5.890 (34.7 percent), palladium rose by 950.895 manat or $559.35 cents (30.5 percent) and platinum increased by 149.9655 manat or $88.215 (9.8 percent).
Date:
Gold
(XAU)
Silver
(XAG)
Platinum
(XPT)
Palladium
(XPD)
Dec. 1, 2020
3,036.115
38.8601
1,673.7265
4,068.933
Nov. 30, 2020
3,010.173
37.4283
1,633.547
4,110.634
Nov. 1, 2020
3,185.902
39.9009
1,457.971
3,772.9885
Dec. 1, 2019
2,479.093
28.8459
1,523.761
3,118.038
Change in a day:
in man.
25.942
1.4318
40.1795
-41.701
in %
0.86
3.83
2.46
-1.01
Change in a month
in man.
-149.787
-1.0408
215.7555
295.9445
in %
-4.7
-2.6
14.8
7.8
Change in a year
in man.
557.022
10.0142
149.9655
950.895
in %
22.5
34.7
9.8
30.5