Gold price in Azerbaijan up

By Trend





The prices of precious metals, excluding palladium, increased in Azerbaijan on Dec. 1 compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Dec. 1 referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 25.942 manat or $15.26 (0.86 percent) and amounted to 3,036.115 manat or $1,785.95 per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 1.4318 manat or 84 cents (3.83 percent) and amounted to 38.8601 manat ($22.85).

The price of platinum increased by 40.1795 manat or $23.635 (2.46 percent) and amounted to 1.673,7265 manat (98 cents).

The price of palladium decreased by 41.701 manat or $24.53 (1.01 percent) and amounted to 4,068.933 manat ($2,393.49).

In monthly terms, the price of gold decreased by 149.787 manat or $88.11 (4.7 percent) per ounce, platinum increased by 215.7555 manat or $126.915 (14.8 percent) per ounce, silver decreased by 1.0408 manat or 61 cents (2.6 percent) per ounce, palladium increased by 295.9445 manat or $174.085 (7.8 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 557.022 manat or $327.66 (22.5 percent), silver grew by 10.0142 manat or $5.890 (34.7 percent), palladium rose by 950.895 manat or $559.35 cents (30.5 percent) and platinum increased by 149.9655 manat or $88.215 (9.8 percent).