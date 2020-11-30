Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil market

TODAY.AZ / Business

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, amounted to $47.95 per barrel last week (from November 23 through November 27), which is $3.57 (8 percent) more compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Nov. 30.

Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $48.73 per barrel, while the minimum - $46.28.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $47.41 per barrel last week, up by $3.56 (8.1 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $48.19 per barrel, while the minimum - $45.74.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $46.75 per barrel, which is $3.55 more (8.2 percent) more compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $47.3 per barrel, while the minimum - $45.32.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $46.41 per barrel, which is $3.43 (8 percent) more compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $47.03 per barrel, while the minimum - $44.94.


Oil grade/date

Nov. 23, 2020

Nov. 24, 2020

Nov. 25, 2020

Nov. 26, 2020

Nov. 27, 2020

Average price

Azeri LT CIF

$46.28

$48.07

$48.37

$48.28

$48.73

$47.95

Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan

$45.74

$47.54

$47.83

$47.74

$48.19

$47.41

Urals (EX NOVO)

$45.32

$46.98

$47.23

$46.94

$47.3

$46.75

Brent Dated

$44.94

$46.78

$46.74

$46.57

$47.03

$46.41

