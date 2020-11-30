Gold, silver prices in Azerbaijan down

By Trend





Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan on November 30, with the exception of platinum and palladium, decreased compared to previous indicators, Trend reports citing data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

Accordingly, an ounce of gold fell by 62.475 manat or $36.75 (2.03 percent), amounting to 3,010.173 manat or $1.77069, and an ounce of silver - by 1.9916 manat or $1.17 (5.05 percent), to 37.4283 manat or $22.01. The price per ounce of platinum increased by 5.933 manat or $3.49 (0.36 percent) and amounted to 1,633.547 manat or 96 cents, and per ounce of palladium - by 30.294 manat or $17.82 (0.74 percent), amounting to 4,110.634 manat or $2,418.

In monthly terms, the price of an ounce of gold decreased by 175.729 manat or $103.37 (5.5 percent), an ounce of platinum increased by 175.576 manat $103.28 (12 percent), an ounce of silver decreased by 2.4726 manat or $1.45 (6.2 percent), and an ounce of platinum palladium - increased by 337.6455 manat or $198.6 (8.9 percent).

On an annualized basis, gold rose by 531.08 manat $312.4 (21.4 percent), silver - by 8.5824 manat $5.04 (29.8 percent), palladium - by 992.596 manat or $583.880 (31.8 percent), and platinum - by 109.786 manat or $64.58 (7.2 percent).