Customs memorandum signed with Spain

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

A memorandum of understanding has been signed between the Azerbaijani Academy of the State Customs Committee and the Spanish Institute of Tax Research, Azertag has reported.

The memorandum covers areas of mutual interest between the two countries, including training sessions, courses, seminars and other activities in the customs and related fields. In addition, it covers joint activities in the electronic and distance learning, the exchange of students, employees and information, the research and development, the mutual support in international cooperation, the creation and sharing of online courses, the development of bilateral and international projects and other issues.

Director-General of the Spanish Customs and Excise Department Pilar Jurado expressed satisfaction with fruitful business relations and prospects between the customs authorities of the two countries. She expressed confidence that the memorandum signed would promote cooperation in the field of training and research of customs officers, and further strengthen the relations.

Moreover, Chairman of the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee Safar Mehdiyev noted that the existing relations between Azerbaijan and Spain are based on mutual understanding, emphasizing that two countries maintain and respect the territorial integrity, sovereignty and inviolability of both countries’ internationally recognized borders based on the norms and principles of international law.

It was noted that Azerbaijan was elected as deputy chairman of the Customs Cooperation Council of the World Customs Organization, head of the Europe Region for a period of two years.

He emphasized that cooperation and relations between the World Customs Organization and the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan are successfully developing, stressing that such effective cooperation makes an important contribution to the successful implementation of innovative reforms in the customs system.

Furthermore, the chairman noted that an agreement on issuing “a license for using the WCO e-learning modules” has been signed between the Committee and the World Customs Organization. It was noted that the application of this system, which includes new methods and approaches in education, facilitates distance learning, the study, the analysis and the evaluation of knowledge and information in the electronic form, plays an important role in improving knowledge and skills of Azerbaijan's customs officers, as well as in the effective exchange of experience.

Likewise, it was noted that the main mission of the Customs Academy is to train highly qualified specialists with various skills to maintain and further develop the country’s customs service. Thus, more than 700 customs officers participated in the advanced training courses organized at the academy in 2019.

Thus, it was noted that the signing of a memorandum of understanding on the training of customs officers between two institutions of Azerbaijan and Spain is an important event in this regard.

Chairman of the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee Safar Mehdiyev, Head of the State Customs Committee Gulu Novruzov, Director General of Spanish Customs and Excise Department Pilar Jurado, Director of the Institute of Financial Research Alein Quensa and Charge d'Affaires of the Spanish Embassy Ignacio Sanchez Taboada attended the online ceremony.