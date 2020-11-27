Six national airports included in ICAO geographical coordinates list

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The State Civil Aviation Agency (SCAA) has appealed to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to include some of the country's airports in the list of geographical coordinates.

As reported, ICAO responded positively to the appeal. The new edition of the ICAO document number 7910/178, will be published this December.

The document will include the names and codes of six more airports in Azerbaijan. Along with the airports of Zabrat, Yevlakh, and Naftalan, the airports of Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khankandi will also be listed in the ICAO register.

Founded in 2006, the State Civil Aviation Agency is the central executive body, exercising control, state policy and regulation in the field of civil aviation.

The agency participates in the formation of the state policy in the field of civil aviation and ensures its implementation.

It also carries out supervision in the field of civil aviation and maintains cooperation with international civil aviation organizations.

In 2018, the State Civil Aviation Administration has been transferred to the Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ministry and was renamed as the State Civil Aviation Agency under the ministry.

The total number of the agency’s personnel is 48. The agency consists of the structural units, including the aviation security department, the state registry and certification department, the international relations department, the finance and economic department, the legal support section as well as the administrative and human resources sections.

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) is a specialized agency of the United Nations. It changes the principles and techniques of international air navigation and fosters the planning and development of international air transport to ensure safe and orderly growth.

ICAO develops policies and Standards, undertakes compliance audits, performs studies and analyses, provides assistance and builds aviation capacity through many other activities and the cooperation of its Member States and stakeholders.