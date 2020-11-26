Energy Ministry seminar considers market reforms for energy sector

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

A two-day seminar was held to determine the market reforms for the energy sector in Azerbaijan, the ministry reported on November 25.

It was noted that the seminar was held to learn the international practice of introducing the competition-based liberal market model in the electric power industry, determine the market reforms for the energy sector in the country, the scope of support by the World Bank to this process and the next steps.

During the first day of the seminar, participants in the seminar exchanged views on the reforms to be made in Azerbaijan's energy sector and the transition to the liberal market relations. In addition, the expansion of the use of renewable energy sources and the work done in the field of energy efficiency, as well as the set targets were discussed.

Moreover, the samples of international practice on the reforms of the energy sector, the expansion of the share of renewable energy sources in the liberalized markets and the involvement of private investors to the development of field from the European, Central Asian and South American countries were reviewed.

Furthermore, on the second day of the seminar, the samples of reforms made by Uzbekistan, Spain, Romania and Peru were presented in details and put on a roundtable.

Additionally, the practices of expanding the use of renewable energy in the energy markets operating within the liberal market relations throughout the world and impacts of such trend on the market were analyzed.

It should be noted that the seminar held with the participation of the staff from the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry, the Energy Ministry of the Republic of Uzbekistan, the Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Ministry, the experts from Peru and Romania, as well as the specialists of the World Bank Group.



