Azerbaijan sends about 6.5m barrels of oil to Belarus in 2020

Azerbaijan has shipped 10 oil tankers with the total volume of about 6.5 million barrels to Belarus in 2020, local media reported, quoting the company’s deputy head for public relations, Ibrahim Ahmadov.

Ahmadov noted that in 2020, the company sent to Belneftekhim seven tankers with Azerbaijani oil with the total volume of about 4.7 million barrels, and three tankers with non-Azerbaijani oil with the total volume of about 1.7 million barrels.

Moreover, he added that there are no corresponding agreements on oil deliveries with Belneftekhim for November.

Oil transports from Azerbaijan to Belarus via the Odessa-Brody pipeline started in 2011. Although the contract provides for the transportation of 4 million tons of oil, the actual volume of transported oil has been about 900,000 tons.

Oil supplies from Azerbaijan to Belarus in the southern direction through Ukraine resumed in March due to the lack of imports from major Russian companies due to price discrepancies.

SOCAR sent the first tanker of Azerbaijani oil to the Belneftekhim by tankers from the Turkish port of Ceyhan to Belarus on March 5.

It should be noted that Belarus is Azerbaijan’s third largest trade partner among the CIS countries, with trade amounting to $252.5 million. The export of Azerbaijani goods to Belarus amounted to $161.2 million, while the import to $91.3 million. The trade between the two countries amounted to $145.3 million in the same period last year.

SOCAR is involved in exploring oil and gas fields, producing, processing, and transporting oil, gas, and gas condensate, marketing petroleum and petrochemical products in domestic and international markets, and supplying natural gas to industry and the public in Azerbaijan. The company owns two refineries in Azerbaijan, one in Turkey, as well as networks of petrol stations in Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia, Romania and Switzerland.