Currency rates for Nov. 24

24 November 2020 [10:43] - TODAY.AZ

The official exchange rate of the US dollar and euro against Azerbaijani manat was set at 1.7 manat and 2.0137 manat respectively for Nov. 24.

Below are the rates of Azerbaijani manat against world currencies according to the data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

Currencies

Nov.24, 2020

Nov.23, 2020

Oct.24, 2020

Nov.24, 2019

Daily difference

Monthly difference

Annual difference

1 US dollar

1 USD

1.7

1.7

1.7

1.7

0

0

0

1 euro

1 EUR

2.0137

2.0182

2.0063

1.8808

-0.0045

0.0074

0.1329

1 Australian dollar

1 AUD

1.2431

1.2433

1.2091

1.1538

-0.0002

0.034

0.0893

1 Argentine peso

1 ARS

0.0212

0.0212

0.0218

0.0284

0

-0.0006

-0.0072

100 Belarus rubles

1 BYN

0.666

0.6663

0.6687

0.8312

-0.0003

-0.0027

-0.1652

1 Brazil real

1 BRL

0.3128

0.3154

0.304

0.4052

-0.0026

0.0088

-0.0924

1 UAE dirham

1 AED

0.4628

0.4628

0.4628

0.4629

0

0

-0.0001

1 South African rand

1 ZAR

0.1104

0.1105

0.1048

0.1158

-0.0001

0.0056

-0.0054

100 South Korean won

100 KRW

0.1531

0.1528

0.15

0.1444

0.0003

0.0031

0.0087

1 Czech koruna

1 CZK

0.0766

0.0766

0.0737

0.0737

0

0.0029

0.0029

1 Chilean peso

100 CLP

0.2205

0.2234

0.2183

0.2138

-0.0029

0.0022

0.0067

1 Chinese yuan

1 CNY

0.2583

0.259

0.2544

0.2418

-0.0007

0.0039

0.0165

1 Danish krone

1 DKK

0.2705

0.271

0.2696

0.2517

-0.0005

0.0009

0.0188

1 Georgian lari

1 GEL

0.5135

0.5135

0.5273

0.5712

0

-0.0138

-0.0577

1 Hong Kong dollar

1 HKD

0.2193

0.2193

0.2194

0.2173

0

-0.0001

0.0020

1 Indian rupee

1 INR

0.0229

0.0229

0.0231

0.0237

0

-0.0002

-0.0008

1 British pound

1 GBP

2.2658

2.2637

2.2204

2.1958

0.0021

0.0454

0.07

100 Indonesian rupiah

100 IDR

0.012

0.012

0.0116

0.0121

0

0.0004

-0.0001

100 Iranian rials

100 IRR

0.004

0.004

0.004

0.004

0

0

0

1 Swedish krona

1 SEK

0.1973

0.1975

0.1936

0.1767

-0.0002

0.0037

0.0206

1 Swiss franc

1 CHF

1.8629

1.8674

1.8732

1.7109

-0.0045

-0.0103

0.152

1 Israeli shekel

1 ILS

0.5082

0.5095

0.503

0.4906

-0.0013

0.0052

0.0176

1 Canadian dollar

1 CAD

1.3027

1.2998

1.293

1.2796

0.0029

0.0097

0.0231

1 Kuwaiti dinar

1 KWD

5.5611

5.5616

5.5614

5.5997

-0.0005

-0.0003

-0.0386

1 Kazakh tenge

1 KZT

0.004

0.004

0.004

0.0044

0

0

-0.0004

1 Kyrgyz som

1 KGS

0.0201

0.021

