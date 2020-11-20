Azercosmos, TRT World establish cooperation

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

One of Turkey's leading news channels TRT World started broadcasting via Azerspace-1 satellite, the company has reported.

As an English-language news channel, TRT World impartially and timely covers current issues to a wide audience. It should be noted that the channel broadcasts via Azerspace-1 satellite at a 11095/H/30000 frequency.

"The partnership with Azercosmos will allow us to attract more viewers through our channel's social and humanitarian programs," Head of Global, Digital, Satellite Distribution and Partnerships at TRT World Furkan Han has said.

Earlier it was reported that Azercosmos, which is Azerbaijan's and South Caucasus region's only satellite provider, has successfully passed all stages of the certification program of the World Teleport Association and received the Tier 4 certificate. It should be noted that the companies certified with the Tier 4 certificate provide 99.9 percent reliability and security for teleportation services, technical infrastructure and business processes.

Moreover, during the first nine months of the year, Azercosmos exported services worth $30.9 million to 30 countries, which is by 2 percent more than in the same period last year. It should be noted that the company’s revenues from export amounted to 89 percent of its total revenues. In addition, in September, the company exported services worth $522,000 to 11 countries. The main countries to which Azercosmos exported its services were the USA, the UK, France, Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates.

According to the 2019 results, Azercosmos ranks first among state and non-state exporters in terms of exports in the service sector.

Additionally, the company sealed cooperation agreement with various organizations such as Globecast, ViewMedia, Space Engineering, TheAngle, Prime African Media Systems etc.

Azercosmos along with Azerspace-1, Azerspace-2 and Azersky satellites, allow receiving signals from satellites of other satellite operators and via fiber-optic network.

Established in 2010, the Azercosmos OJSC is the first and only satellite operator in the South Caucasus, which provides high-quality satellite services for telecommunications and geographic intelligence.