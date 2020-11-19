Turkey showcases economic and investment potential of liberated lands of Azerbaijan

By Trend

The "Karabakh is Azerbaijan" stand at the MUSIAD Expo 2020 exhibition that has opened in Turkey’s Istanbul city today showcases the economic and investment potential of the Azerbaijani territories liberated from occupation, the Azerbaijani Small and Medium Business Development Agency told Trend on Nov. 18.

Although Azerbaijan has repeatedly participated in international exhibitions in different countries, it is participating for the first time in an international exhibition in friendly and fraternal Turkey under the "Karabakh is Azerbaijan" slogan.

The "Karabakh is Azerbaijan" stand showcases the photos and video footage reflecting the cultural heritage, economic and investment opportunities of the liberated districts, as well as information about the industrial potential and competitive products of Azerbaijan.

The stand includes the information about 20 Azerbaijani companies, mainly industrial companies (operating in the field of mining, construction, electricity, transport and communications, the automotive industry, pharmaceutics, industrial parks and their residents).

The stand demonstrates handicraft samples of the Nagorno-Karabakh region - carpets, kalaghai (silk scarf) and others reflecting the cultural heritage of Azerbaijan.

Visitors, businessmen and investors reviewing the Azerbaijani stand saw the rich natural resources, tourism potential and cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani liberated territories.

Visitors were informed that investors from Turkey and other countries may also take part in the large-scale construction and restoration work that Azerbaijan will carry out in these territories.

The "Karabakh - Azerbaijan" stand is of interest to the visitors of the exhibition. Turkish officials also reviewed the Azerbaijani stand today.

MUSIAD Expo 2020 has been organized by the Turkish Independent Industrialists and Businessmen Association (MUSIAD). The exhibition, which will last until November 21, showcases the products of companies from more than 80 countries.



