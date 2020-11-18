Some Azerbaijani regional state properties privatized through auction

By Trend





The State Service for Property Issues under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy has held an auction on property privatization, Trend reports citing the service.

The service said that the auction took place on November 17, 2020, and during it, seven objects of state property were privatized, including two small state enterprises and five vehicles.

The privatized small enterprises are located in the Goygol and Gabala districts of Azerbaijan.

Those wishing to participate in such auctions can not only place an electronic order for the selected object of state property but also join the online auction.

Interested participants can visit the Space for the Provision of Property Services of the State Property Service of Azerbaijan on the day of the auction, as well as watch the progress of the auction without registration, through electronic resources.

Those wishing to partake in the auction on the official website of the Service (emlak.gov.az) or on the privatization.az portal must, after registering, pay a deposit of 10 percent of the initial auction price for the object, thereby obtaining the status of the customer.

On the day of the auction, by selecting the section ‘Electronic auction’ on the e-services portal (e-emdk.gov.az), the auction can be joined.