SOCAR: Gas supplies via Southern Gas Corridor to begin in coming months

By Trend





Gas supplies via the Southern Gas Corridor will begin in coming months, Ibrahim Ahmadov, deputy head of the Public Relations and Event Management Department at Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR, told Trend.

“After the completion of construction, the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) was connected to the network of Italian Snam company. Thereby, the pipeline running from Azerbaijan to Europe has been connected to the European network and is fully ready for gas supplies. It means that the Southern Gas Corridor has been completed. Direct gas transportation from the Caspian basin to Europe via this system will start in coming months,” he said.

Ahmadov noted that this project will become an additional source of revenue for Azerbaijan.

The Southern Gas Corridor will provide a new gas supply source for Europe and make a significant contribution to the energy security and diversification of energy supply routes, he added.

SOCAR’s representative went on to add that initially, TAP is expected to deliver 10 billion cubic meters of gas per year to Europe.

“Greece, Bulgaria and Italy are the main target markets. Gas will be transported to other European countries from Italy. We have signed gas sale agreements for 25 years. SOCAR is a shareholder in all projects of the Southern Gas Corridor. Therefore, transportation of gas from Azerbaijan or from other countries in the future via this system will bring revenues to Azerbaijan,” he said.

Four and a half years after the inauguration of construction works in Thessaloniki, the Trans Adriatic Pipeline, an 878-km gas transportation system crossing Greece, Albania, the Adriatic Sea and Italy, began commercial operations.

TAP’s shareholding is comprised of bp (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).