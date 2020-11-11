Precious metal prices in Azerbaijan vary

By Trend





The prices of precious metals varied in Azerbaijan on Nov. 11 compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Nov. 11 referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 2.465 manat or $1.45 (0.08 percent) and amounted to 3,196.51 manat or $1,880.3 per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 36.652 manat or $21.56 (0.87 percent) and amounted to 4,197.589 manat ($2,469.17).

The price of silver increased by 0.231 manat or 13 cents (0.56 percent) and amounted to 41.4348 manat ($24.37).

The price of platinum increased by 25.8825 manat or $15.225 (1.74 percent) and amounted to 1.511,861 manat (88 cents).

In monthly terms, the price of gold decreased by 49.827 manat or $29.31 (1.5 percent) per ounce, platinum increased by 25.653 manat or $15.09 (1.7 percent) per ounce, silver increased by 0.3123 manat or 18 cents (0.8 percent) per ounce, palladium increased by 126.497 manat or $74.41 (3.1 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 698.632 manat or $410.96 (28 percent), silver grew by 12.5224 manat or $7.366 (43.3 percent), palladium rose by 1,141.329 manat or 67 cents (37.3 percent) and platinum decreased by 28.339 manat or $16.67 (1.8 percent).