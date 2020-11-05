Customers of closed banks in Azerbaijan continue receiving compensation

By Trend





The Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund (ADIF) has paid compensations worth over 560 million manat ($329.4 million) to 23,640 depositors of the closed Ata Bank, Amrah Bank, AG Bank, and NBC Bank, Trend reports with reference to ADIF.

According to ADIF, 4,380 depositors of AG Bank received over 86.4 million manat ($50.8 million), 4,040 depositors of NBC Bank - 115.2 million manat ($67.7 million), 9,540 depositors of Ata Bank – 221.1 million manat ($130.8 million), 5,660 depositors of Amrah Bank – 136.6 million manat ($80.3 million).

Payments of compensation to the depositors of Ata Bank and Amrah Bank are made from June 1, 2020, and are paid in the non-cash form via debit cards of Kapital Bank OJSC.

Depositors of AG Bank and NBC Bank have been compensating since June 16, 2020, and are paid by bank transfer via debit cards of the International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA) OJSC.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Nov. 2)