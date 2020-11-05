Precious metal prices in Azerbaijan up

By Trend





The prices of precious metals increased in Azerbaijan on Nov. 5 compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Nov. 5 referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 13.2345 manat or $7.785 (0.41 percent) and amounted to 3,241.5175 manat or $1,906.775 per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 44.3615 manat or $26.095 (1.14 percent) and amounted to 3,922.9455 manat ($2,307.615).

The price of silver increased by 0.4733 manat or 27 cents (1.17 percent) and amounted to 40.9342 manat ($24.07).

The price of platinum increased by 17.323 manat or $10.19 (1.18 percent) and amounted to 1.484,321 manat (87 cents).

In monthly terms, the price of gold increased by 23.1795 manat or $13.635 (0.7 percent) per ounce, platinum decreased by 7.667 manat or $4.51 (0.5 percent) per ounce, silver increased by 0.4739 manat or 27 cents (1.2 percent) per ounce, palladium increased by 7.871 manat or $4.63 (0.2 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 681.751 manat or $401.03 (26.6 percent), silver grew by 10.2781 manat or $6.045 (33.5 percent), palladium rose by 890.885 manat or $524.05 (29.4 percent) and platinum decreased by 109.412 manat or $64.36 (6.9 percent).