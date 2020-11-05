TODAY.AZ / Business

Precious metal prices in Azerbaijan up

05 November 2020 [17:35] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


The prices of precious metals increased in Azerbaijan on Nov. 5 compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Nov. 5 referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 13.2345 manat or $7.785 (0.41 percent) and amounted to 3,241.5175 manat or $1,906.775 per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 44.3615 manat or $26.095 (1.14 percent) and amounted to 3,922.9455 manat ($2,307.615).

The price of silver increased by 0.4733 manat or 27 cents (1.17 percent) and amounted to 40.9342 manat ($24.07).

The price of platinum increased by 17.323 manat or $10.19 (1.18 percent) and amounted to 1.484,321 manat (87 cents).

In monthly terms, the price of gold increased by 23.1795 manat or $13.635 (0.7 percent) per ounce, platinum decreased by 7.667 manat or $4.51 (0.5 percent) per ounce, silver increased by 0.4739 manat or 27 cents (1.2 percent) per ounce, palladium increased by 7.871 manat or $4.63 (0.2 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 681.751 manat or $401.03 (26.6 percent), silver grew by 10.2781 manat or $6.045 (33.5 percent), palladium rose by 890.885 manat or $524.05 (29.4 percent) and platinum decreased by 109.412 manat or $64.36 (6.9 percent).

Date:

Gold

(XAU)

Silver

(XAG)

Platinum

(XPT)

Palladium

(XPD)

Nov. 5, 2020

3,241.5175

40.9342

1,484.321

3,922.9455

Nov. 4, 2020

3,228.283

40.4609

1,466.998

3,878.584

Oct. 5, 2020

3,218.338

40.4603

1,491.988

3,915.0745

Nov. 5, 2019

2,559.7665

30.6561

1,593.733

3,032.0605

Change in a day:

in man.

13.2345

0.4733

17.323

44.3615

in %

0.41

1.17

1.18

1.14

Change in a month

in man.

23.1795

0.4739

-7.667

7.871

in %

0.7

1.2

-0.5

0.2

Change in a year

in man.

681.751

10.2781

-109.412

890.885

in %

26.6

33.5

-6.9

29.4

