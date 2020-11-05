Azerbaijan, Iran mull bilateral energy cooperation

By Azernews





Bilateral energy cooperation issues between Azerbaijan and Iran were discussed during an online meeting between the Azerbaijan Energy Minister Parviz Shahazov and Iran Ambassador to Azerbaijan Seyid Abbas Mousavi on November 4.

During the meeting, ongoing projects implemented by two countries and current status of implementation and the work done were discussed.

Moreover, the parties exchanged views on the current status of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran in the fields of oil and gas, power engineering, implementation of joint projects and other issues,

Likewise, during the meeting, the minister briefed the ambassador about the latest Armenian military provocations and counter-offensive operations carried out by Azerbaijan on its territory. It was noted that as a result of heavy artillery and missile attacks of the Armenian armed forces on the cities and villages of Azerbaijan, 91 civilians have been killed and more than 400 injured since September 27.

In turn, ambassador expressed his condolences to the Azerbaijani people, families and relatives of martyrs for the people killed in the cities of Ganja, Barda, Tartar and other regions, located far from the conflict zone, as a result of Armenia’s military provocations.

Additionally, he underlined that Iran’s official position remains unchanged, stressing the importance of the settlement of the conflict within the framework of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Earlier, during the meeting between Ambassador and Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov, he stressed that Iran is interested in construction works in the liberated bordered territories of Azerbaijan, as well as in joint implementation of hydroelectric power plants “Khudaferin” and “Qiz Qalasi” and hydroelectric projects on the Araz River, which will contribute to further developing economic cooperation between two countries.

It should be noted that Iran was Azerbaijan’s largest trade partner among Persian Gulf countries during the first nine months of 2020, with the trade turnover between the two countries amounting to $240.3 million. Out of the total turnover, value of export of Azerbaijani goods to Iran amounted to $30 million, while the import from Iran to Azerbaijan amounted to $210.3 million, during the reporting period. It should be noted that trade turnover between two countries amounted to $390.6 million during the same period of 2019.



