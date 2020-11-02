Azerbaijani products to present at 3rd China International Import Expo

By Azernews





Azerbaijan’s export-oriented products will again be presented at the unified national stand at the 3rd China International Import Expo, that will be held in China on November 5-10, AZPROMO has reported.

The exhibition will feature pomegranate juice, hazelnut, wine and other beverage drinks, fruit distillates, mineral waters, confectionery, flour products, tea, jam, compote, lemonade, dried fruits and other products produced by more than 20 companies from Azerbaijan.

Moreover, discussions on increasing exports of Azerbaijani products and meetings with potential buyers will be held within the exhibition.

It should be noted that the exhibition, initiated and sponsored by Chinese President, aims to promote the entry of foreign goods and services in the Chinese marker. This year’s exhibition area has increased by 60,000 square meters, compared to the last year, and reached 360,000 square meters.

Earlier it was reported that Azerbaijan’s Export and Investment Promotion Foundation and Chinese Sino-Foreign agency have discussed the development of business cooperation between Azerbaijan and China during an online business meeting.

Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation has organized 33 export missions of Azerbaijani companies to foreign countries to promote “Made in Azerbaijan” brand so far.

Since the beginning of 2020, Azerbaijani companies have participated in the International Green Week 2020 in Germany, Prodexpo 2020 in Russia, Gulfood 2020 in the United Arab Emirates, Worldfood Moscow 2020 and Azerbaijani products were presented at the single national stand “Made in Azerbaijan”. In addition, several international exhibitions were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) is a joint public-private initiative, established by the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan in 2003 with the aim to contribute to the economic development through attracting foreign investments and stimulating exports in the non-oil sector.