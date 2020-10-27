Azerbaijan's Bank Association denies lies spread by Armenia

By Trend





Under the leadership of President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijani army continues to cleanse the occupied territories from Armenian vandals and hoist the Azerbaijani flag in the liberated cities, settlements and villages, the Azerbaijan Banks Association told Trend on Oct. 26.

While suffering big losses along the entire front, the Armenian side, remaining true to its insidious essence, continues to spread disinformation.

According to the information spread by the Armenian side, Azerbaijan Banks Association has suspended the activity of the Deposit Insurance Fund. The association dismissed the news, saying it wasn't true.

All financial and banking structures are operating as usual and render the population services in stable mode, said the association.

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies asks the population not to respond to the messages and calls from unknown phone numbers, to verify the authenticity of information from the relevant state structures.

The ministry also encourages citizens to report about any cyber threats and also recommends contacting the Electronic Security Service under the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies for methodological support through the website www.cert.az , hotline 1654 or e-mail [email protected].