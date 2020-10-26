SOCAR boosts gasoline import to Ukraine by 43.9 pct in September

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

SOCAR Energy Ukraine increased import of gasoline to Ukraine by 43.9 percent in September 2020, local media has reported.

The company imported 5,900 tons of gasoline to Ukraine, which is by 1,800 tons more than in September 2019.

Thus, SOCAR ranks sixth in the ranking of companies importing gasoline to Ukraine.

It should be noted that in September 2020, some 100,100 tons of gasoline were imported to Ukraine, which is by 25,600 tons or 20.37 percent less than in the same month of 2019.

Moreover, SOCAR Energy Ukraine imported to Ukraine 43,900 tons of liquefied petroleum gas during the period of January-September, which is by 1,600 tons of 3.8 percent more compared to the corresponding period of 2019.

SOCAR ranks eighth among companies importing liquefied petroleum gas to Ukraine.

It should be noted that a total of 1.1 million tons of liquefied petroleum gas were imported to Ukraine for three quarters of this year, which is by 5 percent more than in the same period last year.

Earlier it was reported that Ukraine is Azerbaijan’s second largest trade turnover partner among CIS countries, with a trade turnover worth $590.2 million during the period of January-September 2020. Azerbaijan's export to Ukraine during the reporting period amounted to $280.4 million, while import to Azerbaijan amounted to $309.7 million. It should be noted that the trade turnover between two countries amounted to $623.2 million during the same period last year.

SOCAR Energy Ukraine started its activities in Ukraine in 2008. The main activity of SOCAR Energy Ukraine is to improve the network of petrol filling stations and organize wholesale of petrol and oil products in the territory of Ukraine.