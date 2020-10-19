Salaries of hired workers up by 20.5 pct in Jan-Aug

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

The average monthly nominal salary of hired workers increased by 20.5 percent year-on-year in Azerbaijan, during the period of January- August, amounting to AZN 710.2 ($417), State Statistics Committee has reported.

It should be noted that the average monthly nominal salary was higher in the mining industry, financial and insurance activity, professional, scientific-technical activity, information and communication, as well as in transport and storage facilities.

As of September 1, the number of employed in the country's economy increased by 59,800 people or 3.7 percent, compared to the same period last year, and amounted to 1,6 million people.

Of these, 902,300 people are employed in the public sector of economy, and 768,600 are employees in the non-governmental sector.

Additionally, 19.4 percent are employed in education, 18.3 percent in trade and transport repair, 13.2 percent in industry, 8.3 percent in construction , 8.2 percent in health care and social services for the population, 6.6 percent in public administration and defense, social security, 4.5 percent in transport and warehousing, 3.4 percent in professional, scientific and technical activities, 3.4 percent in agriculture, forestry and fisheries, 1.7 percent in financial and insurance activities, and 13 percent in other economic sectors.