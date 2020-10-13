Azerbaijan to increase number of railway stations on Absheron peninsula

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan will increase the total length of the railway network on the Absheron Peninsula from 198 km to 280 km, and the number of stations from 26 to 55 by 2040, according to the Baku General Plan project developed by the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture.

Thus, twenty passenger railway stations will be reconstructed or built on the Absheron peninsula, including four new stations along the entire North-South corridor between Balajari station and Baku railway station by the end of 2027.

Moreover, it is planned to renovate the infrastructure of the railway, passing through the village of Lokbatan, and to create a regular railway connection between Lokbatan and Baku Railway Station.

Additionally, it is planned to restorer a number of railway lines and create several stops. In addition, it is planned to construct a new railway to the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, as well as a new railway line from Airport to Yeni Surakhany and Bina settlements, and to restore the Hovsan railway station.

It should be noted that currently Baku has a number of unused railway corridors and freight lines. The existing infrastructure can be restored and this infrastructure can be used to implement the "tram-electric train" system.