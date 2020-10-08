Tanker with Azerbaijani oil bound to Belarus arrives in Ukraine

By Azernews





Another tanker with Azerbaijani oil bound to Mozyr Refinery in Belarus has arrived at Ukrainian port "Yuzhny"ç Belarusian media reported with reference to press secretary of Belneftekhim concern Alexander Tishchenko.

After unloading, the oil will be delivered to Mozyr Refinery via the Odessa-Brody oil pipeline.

Tishchenko noted that work is underway with Azerbaijani partners on further oil supplies to Belarus.

Earlier it was reported that the tanker with 95,000 tons of oil was shipped from Ceyhan port in Turkey in September.

Additionally, SOCAR's Deputy Head of Public Relations Ibrahim Ahmadov earlier noted that there are no corresponding agreements on oil delivery with Belneftekhim in October.

It should be noted that SOCAR has so far shipped two tanker batches of Azerbaijani oil to Belarus - one with the volume of 90,000 tons, and the other of 85,000 tons. Batches were delivered to the port of Odessa, from where via the Odessa-Brody pipeline to Belarusian refineries.

Another batch of Azerbaijani oil was sent to Belarus in April, June, July and August. Thus, the volume of April and June batches were 85,000 tons each, for July 650,000 tons and for August 94,000 tons.

Earlier, Belneftekhim stated that SOCAR may deliver up to 1 million tons of oil to Belarus in 2020.

Oil transports from Azerbaijan to Belarus via the Odessa-Brody pipeline started in 2011. Although the contract provides for the transportation of 4 million tons of oil, the actual volume of tranported oil has been about 900,000 tons.

Oil supplies from Azerbaijan to Belarus in the southern direction through Ukraine were resumed in March due to the lack of imports from major Russian companies due to price discrepancies.

SOCAR sent the first tanker of Azerbaijani oil to the Belneftekhim by tankers from the Turkish port of Ceyhan to Belarus on March 5.