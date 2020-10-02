SOCAR to transport 85,000 tons of oil via Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) will transport 85,000 tons of oil through Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline in October, 2020, local media reported with reference to the company’s Deputy Head of Public Relations Ibrahim Ahmadov.

Ahmadov noted that the company plans to transport 255,000 tons of oil through Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline for the last quarter of 2020.

Some 585,000 tons of oil will be transported through this pipeline by the end of 2020.

Last year, 824,000 tons of oil was transported through the pipeline, which is by 36.5 percent less than in 2018.

Transportation of oil through Baku- Novorossiysk pipeline was suspended in January for technical reasons, and resumed on July 17.

Filling the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline with oil started in October 1996. The pipeline has a maximum capacity of 105,000 barrels per day.

The pipeline has three pump stations - Sangachal, Sumgayit and Siyazan. Diameter of the pipeline is 530 mm, and length of the pipeline is 1,330 km, out of which 231 km is Azerbaijani part.

Earlier it was reported that SOCAR will produce 7.2 million tons of oil, including condensate in 2020 in line with OPEC+ deal’s obligations to reduce oil production.

