Two more DOST Centers to open in Azerbaijan

Two more centers of Agency for Sustainable and Operational Social Security (DOST) will be opened in Azerbaijan by the end of the 2020, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection Anar Aliyev said during the ministry’s online meeting on September 22.

The centers will be opened in Baku and the Absheron region. Baku DOST Center ? 4 will cover Baku’s Binagadi and Narimanov districts.

The ministry’s meeting was attended by Chairman of the Board of the Agency for Sustainable and Operational Social Security Farid Mammadov, deputy chairmen, heads of various departments and divisions, as well as representatives of contractors engaged in the construction of DOST centers.

Agency for Sustainable and Operational Social Security (DOST) is a governmental agency set up by presidential order in 2018 to improve governance in employment, social protection and labor. The first agency center was opened in Baku’s Yasamal district in March 2019.

"DOST" centers are established to provide employment services, labor, social protection and guarantees, as well as other services in accordance with the activities of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population of Azerbaijan.