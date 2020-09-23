Azerbaijani products presented at Worldfood Moscow 2020 exhibition

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijani products are being presented at the international exhibition Worldfood Moscow 2020 held in Russia on September 22-25, the Ministry of Economy has reported.

Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) has organized participation of 30 Azerbaijani producers of pomegranate juice, hazelnut, wine and other alcoholic beverages, fruits and vegetables, mineral water, confectionery and flour products, tea, jams, dried fruits, lemonade and other products at single national stand “Made in Azerbaijan” at the exhibition.

Azerbaijan’s non-oil products have been presented at a number of international exhibitions in Russia recently. Azerbaijani companies signed contracts in the amount AZN 11.1 million ($6.5M) for export of products to Russia within the framework of two international exhibitions in Russia in 2019. So far, products worth over AZN 10.7 million ($6.2M) have been exported under these contracts.

Participation in the World Food 2020 international food exhibition is important in terms of expanding the geography of non-oil sector exports, increasing exports of Azerbaijani products to foreign markets and further strengthening ties between Azerbaijani entrepreneurs and foreign businessmen.

A wide range of products from more than 30 Azerbaijani companies were presented at single stand “Made in Azerbaijan” at the international food exhibition Prodexpo 2020, which was held in Moscow on February 10-14.

A contract for export of Azerbaijani products worth AZN 14 million ($8.2M) was signed at the exhibition and products worth over AZN 10 million($5.8M) have already been exported.

Overall, Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation has organized 33 export missions of Azerbaijani companies to foreign countries to promote “Made in Azerbaijan” brand so far.

Since early 2020, Azerbaijani companies have participated in the International Green Week 2020 in Germany, Prodexpo 2020 in Russia, Gulfood 2020 in the United Arab Emirates, and Azerbaijani products were presented at the single national stand “Made in Azerbaijan”.

Azerbaijani entrepreneurs will participate in the 3rd China International Import Food exhibition to be held in Shanghai, China by the end of 2020.

The Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) is a joint public-private initiative, established by the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan in 2003 with the aim to contribute to the economic development through attracting foreign investments and stimulating exports in the non-oil sector.