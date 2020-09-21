Self-employment program to cover 15,000 families in 2021

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s self-employment program under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection will cover 15,000 families in 2021, the ministry has reported.

According to the statement, taking into account the members of families, the program will contribute to the welfare of an average of 60,000 people annually.

It should be noted that this year, work is being done to create small businesses of 12,000 families under the self-employment program. The program covered more than 10,000 families in 2019 and about 7,300 families in 2018.

Most of those involved in the program are people with disabilities, martyrs’ family members, IDPs, war veterans, members of low-income families and others.

Additionally, the World Bank, the United Nations Development Program, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, local banks, government agencies KOBIA, ABAD, the Food Security Agency and the Ministry of Agriculture have also been involved in expanding and supporting this program.

As part of the program of 2020, individuals involved in the self-employment program will be provided with assets without involvement in classes due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, after the end of the special quarantine regime, those individuals will be able to participate in the classes.

Azerbaijan has been stepping up efforts recently to help citizens with employment. Thus, some 5,100 unemployed people in Azerbaijan are involved in the self-employment program launched by the State Employment Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population. Of them 970 are people with disabilities, 659 are IDPs, 87 are members of martyrs’ families, 78 are people released from correctional institutions and 57 are recipients of targeted social assistance.

Azerbaijan also continues opening vocational education centers that are providing training courses for those who have difficulty in choosing a suitable job due to a lack of qualifications, as well as for those who need to change their profession due to a lack of work that matches their professional skills. Citizens who have successfully completed the training are issued certificates and then provided with employment in accordance with their acquired professional qualifications.