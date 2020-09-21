Azerbaijan Georgia’s 4th largest trade partner in 2020

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan was the fourth largest trading partner of neighbouring Georgia in the period between January and August this year with the trade turnover between the two countries amounting to $594 million in the reporting period.

Azerbaijan's share in Georgia's total trade turnover was 8.5 percent. Thus, Azerbaijan is the fourth largest trading partner of the neighboring country after Turkey, Russia and China.

During the reporting period, Azerbaijan exported goods to Georgia worth $309.5 million, which is by 15.7 percent less compared to the same period of 2019. In the meantime, $284.2 million worth goods were exported from Georgia to Azerbaijan, which is by 11.9 percent less compared to the period of January-August 2019.

Earlier it was reported that Azerbaijan accounted for 59.3 percent of neighboring Georgia’s exports of bitumen in the period between January-July 2020, and became the country’s largest exporter of bitumen. The country exported 33,900 tons of bitumen to Georgia in the reporting period.

Likewise, 9.8 billion cubic meters of natural gas have been transported to Georgia via the South Caucasus gas pipeline under the Shah Deniz-1 project, since its commissioning.

The volume of Azerbaijan’s foreign trade turnover amounted to $16.5 billion during the period of January-August 2020. The value of export amounted to $9.8 billion or 59.6 percent of the total turnover, while the value of import amounted to $6.6 billion or 40.4 percent. Thus, foreign trade turnover resulted in surplus of $3.1 billion.

Some 591.4 million tons of cargoes were transported by sea during the reporting period. In addition, 4.4 billion tons of cargoes were transported by railway, and 2.3 billion tons of cargoes by automobile means of transport. Some 46.7 million tons of cargoes were transported by air during the first eight months of the year.



