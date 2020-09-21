USAID aims to improve agriculture, tourism sectors in Azerbaijan

By Trend





The main objective of USAID's activities for 2020 in the private sector of Azerbaijan is to increase the competitiveness of the private sector, while paying particular attention to agriculture and tourism, the USAID office in Azerbaijan told Trend.

"Over the past six years, thanks to USAID's cooperation with Azerbaijani agricultural enterprises selected within two projects, agricultural products worth over $80 million were exported. Of these, products worth $25 million were exported to new markets in Europe and the Middle East," said the USAID.

"Thanks to the improved agronomic experience offered by USAID, nut yields have increased by almost 100 percent, berry and fruit yields - by 40 percent, and vegetable yields - by 35 percent," said the office.

The US Embassy in Azerbaijan and the USAID mission together with the US-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce (USACC) organized the Illinois-Azerbaijan Agriculture Forum in April 2019, and Oklahoma-Azerbaijan - in November of the same year.

"As part of these forums, two delegations of representatives of the agricultural sector of Azerbaijan, together with agricultural enterprises and the US research institutes, discussed the possibilities of expanding business," the USAID said.

Since 1991, USAID has allocated over $377 million to Azerbaijan as humanitarian aid to support the health sector, as well as economic reforms.