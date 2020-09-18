Enterprises for self-employment launched in Shirvan

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Small enterprises have been set up in Azerbaijan's Shirvan region as part of the self-employment program under the Labor and Social Protection Ministry.

Minister of Labor and Social Protection Sahil Babayev and Head of the Executive Power of the city Shirvan Ilgar Abbasov inspected the enterprises in the city.

The minister and the head of executive power got acquainted with small enterprises, such as women's beauty salon, tailoring shop, car greasing company, baking shop, owned by Samira Abbasova, Gulnara Khalilova, Avaz Agaev and Shalala Rzaeva.

It should be noted that these small enterprises were created at the expense of materials and assets issued to citizens of the Ministry of Labor under the self-employment program.

During the inspection, Babayev emphasized that the purpose of the self-employment program is to help low-income families get access to small businesses. This should enable them to start a family business and thus improve their welfare.

Moreover, the work is underway to involve 12,000 families in the self-employment program and provide assets to those whose business plans have received positive evaluation.

The minister noted that 182 people from vulnerable groups were involved in the self-employment program in Shirvan in 2019. This year it is planned to involve more people in the program. Thus, already in the past eight months, 152 people have been involved in the program of self-employment.

Some 5,100 unemployed people in Azerbaijan are involved in the self-employment program launched by the State Employment Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population. Of them 970 are people with disabilities, 659 are IDPs, 87 are members of martyrs’ families, 78 are people released from correctional institutions and 57 are recipients of targeted social assistance.

Azerbaijan also continues opening vocational education centers that are providing training courses for those who have difficulty in choosing a suitable job due to a lack of qualifications, as well as for those who need to change their profession due to a lack of work that matches their professional skills. Citizens who have successfully completed the training are issued certificates and then provided with employment in accordance with their acquired professional qualifications.







