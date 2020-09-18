Baku: Azerbaijan firmly supports Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan firmly supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said on 17 September in its official Facebook page.

"We appreciate that Azerbaijan has been identified as one of the strategic partners of Ukraine in the new national security concept. We are resolved to further deepen our strategic partnership and friendship with Ukraine," the minitry further said.

It should be noted that on September 15, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree to endorse the National Security Strategy of the country. The strategy included Azerbaijan in the list of strategic partner states for Ukraine.

According to the document, Turkey, Georgia and Lithuania are also strategic partners for Ukraine.

Earlier in July, Kyiv voiced support to Baku over Armenia’s cross-border military provocation near Azerbaijan’s Tovuz region that killed 12 Azerbaijani servicemen and a civilian.