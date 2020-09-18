Number of Azerbaijanis who traveled abroad during pandemic announced

By Trend

The number of Azerbaijani citizens who visited foreign countries decreased by 3.6 times from January through August 2020, compared to the same period of 2019 and amounted to 1.03 million people, Trend reports.

Some 31.8 percent of all travelers visited Iran, 28.5 percent - Georgia, 19.9 percent - Russia, 11.7 percent - Turkey, and 8.1 percent - other countries. Of the total number of Azerbaijani citizens who visited abroad, men accounted for 69.9 percent and women - 30.1 percent. The number of people who went to Iran during the first eight months of this year decreased 4.1 times, to Turkey - 3.6 times, to Georgia - 3.7 times, and to Russia - 3.2 times.

At the same time, 78.6 percent of Azerbaijani citizens traveling abroad used rail and road transport, 19.1 percent - air, and 2.3 percent - sea transport.