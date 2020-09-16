Azerishig reconstructs electricity power lines in Tovuz region

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s energy providing company Azerishig has started reconstruction of power lines in the village of Agdam in border Tovuz region that came under Armenian attack in July.

It should be noted that as a result of the provocation and shelling of the village of Agdam by Armenian armed forces on July 12, serious damage was caused not only to residential houses, but also to power lines.

Azerishig began reconstruction works in the village to restore supply of stable electricity to citizens upon the presidential order.

On July 12, Armenian forces shelled Azerbaijan's positions in Tovuz, Azerbaijan's strategically-important district. The attack killed 12 Azerbaijani servicemen, including an army general, as well as a 76-year-old civilian. Armenian forces retreated after suffering losses in Azerbaijan's retaliation. The Armenian attack also destroyed some of the region’s infrastructure facilities.

Azerbaijan and Armenia are locked in a conflict over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh breakaway region, which along with seven adjacent regions was occupied by Armenian forces in a war in the early 1990s. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and around one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.



