TODAY.AZ / Business

Draft state and consolidated budget for 2021 submitted to Cabinet of Ministers

16 September 2020 [12:51] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


The draft state and consolidated budget for 2021 have been submitted to the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance told Trend on Sept. 15.

Following the law "On the budgetary system" and the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers #23 dated January 24, 2020 "On the preparation of the draft state budget for 2021", the draft state and consolidated budget for 2021, as well as the indicators of the consolidated budget for the next three years were submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/business/197217.html

Print version

Views: 146

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also