Azerbaijan's exports to Kazakhstan up by 14.4 pct in 2020

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan increased the volume of exports to the Central Asian country of Kazakhstan by 14.4 percent during the first seven months of 2020, Trend has reported.

According to the statement, export of Azerbaijani products to Kazakhstan amounted to $16.5 million, which is by $2.08 million more than in the same period of 2019. Thus, Kazakhstan’s share in the total export of Azerbaijan increased from 0.12 to 0.18 percent.

Meanwhile, import of Kazakh products to Azerbaijan decreased by 3.5 times, from $144.09 million to $48.22 million. Thus, share of Kazakhstan in Azerbaijan’s total import decreased from 1.71 to 0.82 percent.

Moreover, during the reporting period, the volume of foreign trade operation between two countries amounted to $64.7 million, which is by 2.4 times less compared to the same period of the last year.

Likewise, export-import ratio in the foreign trade relations of the two countries was 25 and 75 percent respectively, while in 2019 it was 9 and 91 percent respectively.

The volume of Azerbaijan’s foreign trade turnover amounted to $13.7 billion during the period of January-July 2020. The value of export amounted to $7.8 billion or 57.2 percent of the total turnover, while the value of import amounted to $5.9 billion or 42.8 percent. Thus, foreign trade turnover resulted in surplus of $1.9 billion.