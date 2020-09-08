Azerbaijan exports 8,500 tons of bitumen to Ukraine

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has transported 8,500 tons of bitumen to Ukraine, ADY Express, subsidiary company of Azerbaijan Railways has reported.

Bitumen produced by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan at the Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery was delivered to Ukraine in 130 tank wagons from Azerbaijan to Georgia and from there by ferry across the Black Sea to Ukraine.

The unloading process has already taken place at Orlovshchina station.

The transportation process consisted of two stages. In the first stage, 4,500 tons of bitumen was shipped on 70 tank wagons while during the second stage 4,000 tons of cargo were loaded and transported on 60 tank wagons.

The project on bitumen transportation to Ukraine is a joint project of ADY Express, and the Department of Marketing and Economic Operations of SOCAR. Azerbaijan will transport bitumen to Ukraine on a regular basis.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan accounted for 59.3 percent of neighboring Georgia’s exports of bitumen in the period between January-July 2020, and became country’s largest exported of bitumen. The country exported 33,900 tons of bitumen to Georgia in the reporting period.

ADY Express LLC has been set up considering Azerbaijan’s role as a major transit country due to high demand of railway freight services. The company provides online services to forwarders and large cargo owners to attract and increase volume of transit cargo passing through the country.



