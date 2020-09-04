Some 2.6 million citizens given social assistance in 2020

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has provided social assistance to about 2.6 million people during the period of January-August 2020, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection has reported.

According to the statement, State Fund of Social Protection has provided pensions, allowances and targeted social assistance to about 2.6 million people.

Moreover, the population received AZN 3.8 million ($2.2M) for these types of social assistance. This is by 25.7 percent or AZN 782.7 million ($460.4M) more than in the same period of last year.

Earlier it was reported that Azerbaijan expanded its social programs to record levels in 2020 despite the limitations of the pandemic. The country’s main policy is to ensure the welfare of citizens, mentioning the achievements of the strategy of socio-economic development.

Additionally, another social support during the pandemic, including lump sum payment program in the amount of AZN 333 million ($195.8M), were paid to the unemployed and low income people working informally during the special quarantine regime introduced in the country.

Earlier, the government paid a lump-sum payment, in the amount of AZN 190 ($111.7), for unemployed people for August. The lump-sum payments cover 278,000 unemployed and low-income people registered in Baku, Jalilabad, Ganja, Masalli, Mingachevir, Sumgayit, Yevlakh and Absheron, Barda, Goranboy, Goygol, Khachmaz and Salyan regions where the quarantine regime is imposed. Some AZN 53 million ($31.1m) have been allocated for this purpose. In addition, some 600,000 Azerbaijani citizens received benefits in the amount of AZN 190 ($111.7) over COVID-19 in the period between April and May.