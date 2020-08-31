Azercosmos boosts exports by 10.2 pct in 2020

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s and South Caucasus’ only satellite operator Azercosmos OJSC increased by 10.2 percent the volume of its telecommunication and optical satellite services in the period between January and July 2020, local media reported with reference to a source within the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications.

The company carried out export operations worth AZN 28.1 million with 27 countries during the reporting period.

It should be noted that 90 percent of the company’s income comes from export of services.

Thus, in July 2020, the company exported satellite services worth $6.5 million to 19 countries, including the U.S., UK, France, Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates.

According to the results of 2019, Azercosmos ranks first among thae state and non-state exporters in terms of exports in the service sector, with a net profit of $2.13 million.

Earlier, Azercosmos OJSC signed a cooperation agreement with iSAT Africa company and Prime African Media Systems company to offer its services in African countries.

Formerly, Azercosmos OJSC signed a cooperation agreement with Space Engineering, a provider of telecommunications and Internet services in the African region. As part of this partnership, Mwangaza TV and radio channels will be broadcast via Azerspace-1 satellite by means of Space Engineering provider.

Azercosmos OJSC also signed a cooperation agreement with TheAngle, a company providing satellite network service in the United Arab Emirates. According to the agreement, the parties will jointly provide reliable communication services in the regions of the Middle East and Europe.

Established in 2010, Azercosmos OJSC is the first and only satellite operator in the South Caucasus, which provides high-quality satellite services for telecommunications and geographic intelligence.