Azerbaijan Turkey's largest gas exporter in 2020

Azerbaijan remained Turkey’s largest gas exporter in 2020, local media reported with the reference to Energy Market Regulation Authorities of Turkey.

According to the statement, Azerbaijan exported 5.4 billion cubic meters of gas to Turkey during the period of January-June 2020, which is by 23.5 percent more than in the same period last year.

Moreover, 917.6 million cubic meters of gas was delivered from Azerbaijan to Turkey in June, which amounted to 46.09 percent of the total volume of gas supplies to Turkey. In addition, there is an increase by 41.02 percent compared to June 2019.

Thus, Azerbaijan maintained its leadership in terms of gas supplies to Turkey in June this year.

Algeria ranked second among Turkey’s gas exporters with 23.53 percent of total volume of gas supplies, Qatar third with 13.16 percent and Russia fourth with 7.86 percent.

Moreover, Azerbaijan ranked first among the largest gas exporters to Turkey in May, with exporting 881 million cubic meters of natural gas to Turkey.

It should be noted that last year natural gas imports to Turkey from Azerbaijan amounted to 9.5 billion cubic meters. Earlier, it was reported that Azerbaijan’s share in the total volume of gas supplies to Turkey in 2019 amounted to 21.2 percent. Additionally, Azerbaijan supplied 63.2 billion cubic meters of gas to Turkey during the period of 2009-2019.

Azerbaijan supplies gas to Turkey only from Shah Deniz field. The supplies have been made since July 2007.

Turkey imports Azerbaijani natural gas through the South Caucasus Gas Pipeline (Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum) and TANAP. The first gas supplies to Turkey via TANAP started on 30 June 2018 as planned. During the reporting period, 2.4 billion cubic meters of natural gas were transported to Turkey via TANAP. Since commissioning, TANAP has transported over 6.3 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Turkey.

TANAP Project aims to bring natural gas produced from Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz-2 gas field, and other areas of the Caspian Sea, primarily to Turkey, but also on to Europe. The TANAP Project, along with the South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP) and the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) form the elements of the Southern Gas Corridor.