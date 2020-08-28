5,100 Azerbaijanis involved in self-employment program in 2020

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Some 5,100 unemployed people in Azerbaijan are involved in the self-employment program launched by the State Employment Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population, the ministry’s press service reported on August 27.

According to the report, 970 of citizens participating in the program are people with disabilities, 659 are IDPs, 87 are members of martyrs’ families, 78 are people released from correctional institutions and 57 are recipients of targeted social assistance.

The ministry aims to attract 12,000 unemployed people to the program in 2020.

As part of the program, individuals involved in the self-employment program will be provided with assets without involvement in classes due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, after the end of the special quarantine regime, those individuals will be able to participate in the classes.

Azerbaijan has been stepping up efforts recently to help citizens with employment.

Azerbaijan also continues opening vocational education centers that are providing training courses for those who have difficulty in choosing a suitable job due to a lack of qualifications, as well as for those who need to change their profession due to a lack of work that matches their professional skills.

Citizens who have successfully completed the training are issued certificates and then provided with employment in accordance with their acquired professional qualifications.

Currently, the ministry's professional education centers are functioning in Baku, Goychay and Ganja, which help residents acquire new professions not only in the region or city where they are located, but also for job seekers and unemployed citizens from neighboring regions.