Currency rates for August 28

28 August 2020

By Trend


The official foreign exchange rate of the US dollar and Euro against Azerbaijani manat was set at 1.7 manats and 2.0187 manats respectively for August 28.

Below are the rates of Azerbaijani manat against world currencies according to the data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

Currencies

Aug.28, 2020

Aug.27, 2020

July 28, 2020

Aug.28, 2019

Daily difference

Monthly difference

Annual difference

1 US dollar

1 USD

1.7

1.7

1.7

1.7

0

0

0

1 euro

1 EUR

2.0187

2.0114

1.9945

1.8848

0.0073

0.0242

0.1339

1 Australian dollar

1 AUD

1.2398

1.2304

1.2141

1.1455

0.0094

0.0257

0.0943

1 Argentine peso

1 ARS

0.023

0.023

0.0236

0.0302

0

-0.0006

-0.0072

100 Belarus rubles

1 BYN

0.6373

0.6394

0.7116

0.8216

-0.0021

-0.0743

-0.1843

1 Brazil real

1 BRL

0.3052

0.303

0.3301

0.4115

0.0022

-0.0249

-0.1063

1 UAE dirham

1 AED

0.4628

0.4628

0.4628

0.4628

0

0

0

1 South African rand

1 ZAR

0.1002

0.1008

0.1033

0.1109

-0.0006

-0.0031

-0.0107

100 South Korean won

100 KRW

0.1435

0.1433

0.1418

0.14

0.0002

0.0017

0.0035

1 Czech koruna

1 CZK

0.0768

0.0766

0.0762

0.073

0.0002

0.0006

0.0038

1 Chilean peso

100 CLP

0.2165

0.2163

0.221

0.2353

0.0002

-0.0045

-0.0188

1 Chinese yuan

1 CNY

0.2472

0.247

0.2428

0.2375

0.0002

0.0044

0.0097

1 Danish krone

1 DKK

0.2712

0.2702

0.268

0.2528

0.0010

0.0032

0.0184

1 Georgian lari

1 GEL

0.5524

0.5523

0.5524

0.5797

0.0001

0

-0.0273

1 Hong Kong dollar

1 HKD

0.2194

0.2193

0.2193

0.2167

0.0001

0.0001

0.0027

1 Indian rupee

1 INR

0.0231

0.0229

0.0227

0.0237

0.0002

0.0004

-0.0006

1 British pound

1 GBP

2.2539

2.2455

2.1858

2.0877

0.0084

0.0681

0.1662

100 Indonesian rupiah

100 IDR

0.0116

0.0116

0.0117

0.0119

0

-0.0001

-0.0003

100 Iranian rials

100 IRR

0.004

0.004

0.004

0.004

0

0

0

1 Swedish krona

1 SEK

0.1957

0.1949

0.1941

0.1756

0.0008

0.0016

0.0201

1 Swiss franc

1 CHF

1.8765

1.8728

1.8447

1.7313

0.0037

0.0318

0.1452

1 Israeli shekel

1 ILS

0.5041

0.4999

0.4977

0.4825

0.0042

0.0064

0.0216

1 Canadian dollar

1 CAD

1.2985

1.2928

1.272

1.2776

0.0057

0.0265

0.0209

1 Kuwaiti dinar

1 KWD

5.5612

5.5575

5.5534

5.5952

0.0037

0.0078

-0.034

1 Kazakh tenge

1 KZT

0.004

0.004

0.0041

0.0044

0

-0.0001

-0.0004

1 Kyrgyz som

1 KGS

0.0218

0.0217
