Azerbaijan starts use of drones in agriculture

Application of innovations in the agricultural sector is expanding in Azerbaijan.

Drones have been used in Aghjabadi region’s Hajilar village to spray corn fields with special medications, the Ministry of Agriculture reported on August 25. The novel process was also observed by Agriculture Minister Inam Karimov.

Director of the center Imran Jumshudov noted that it is the first time that Azerbaijan is using drones in spraying corn fields. He stressed that using drones is due to the high growth of corn in the current vegetation period, which does not allow to carry out the spraying process by any other methods.

Likewise, it was noted that the use of modern innovations and technologies by farmers will be expanded.

The fields were treated with a mixture of chemicals used in pest control by the specially trained operators of the Agrarian Center for Science and Innovation.

Minister Inam Kerimov exchanged views with farmers on the organization of re-sowing of corn, increasing yields, and assessed their proposals.

Additionally, in the framework of his visit to Aghjabadi region, minister also visited the Karabakh Equestrian Complex, the grain seed processing plant and familiarized himself with cotton fields of farmers in the villages of the region.

Farmers noted that interest in growing cotton had increased due to increased government support, as well as the new subsidy mechanism stimulates the harvest. For these reasons, a rich harvest is expected in the country this year.



