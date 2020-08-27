Gold, silver prices in Azerbaijan rebound

By Trend





The price of gold in Azerbaijan increased on August 27 compared to the previous figures, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold went up by 32.64 manats or $19.2 (1 percent) and amounted to 3,303.8735 manats or $1,943.45 per ounce.

The price of silver rose by 1.4959 manat or 88 cents (3.35 percent) and amounted to 44.7047 manats ($26.3).

The price of platinum grew by 13.447 manats or $7.91 (0.85 percent) and amounted to 1,587.8 manats ($934).

The price of palladium climbed by 16.575 manats or $9.75 (0.45 percent) and amounted to 3,718.614 manats ($2,187.42).

In monthly terms, the price of gold grew by 18.6745 manats or $10.98 (0.6 percent) per ounce, silver went up by 5.1855 manats or $3.05 (12.6 percent) per ounce, platinum declined by 13.396 manats or $7.88 (0.8 percent) per ounce and palladium fell by 98.073 manats or $57.69 (2.6 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold spiked by 706.4435 manats or $415.55 (27.2 percent), silver grew by 16.1554 manats or $9.5 (53.8 percent), platinum soared by 130.067 manats or $76.51 (8.9 percent) and palladium surged by 1,206.83 manats or $709.9 (48 percent).

Precious markets Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Aug.27, 2020 3,303.8735 46.2006 1,587.8 3,718.614 Aug.26, 2020 3,271.2335 44.7047 1,574.353 3,702.039 July 27, 2020 3,285.199 41.0151 1,601.196 3,816.687 Aug.27, 2019 2,597.43 30.0452 1,457.733 2,511.784 Change in a day in man. +32.64 +1.4959 +13.447 +16.575 % +1 +3.35 +0.85 +0.45 Change in a month in man. +18.6745 +5.1855 -13.396 -98.073 % +0.6 +12.6 -0.8 -2.6 Change in a year in man. +706.4435 +16.1554 +130.067 +1,206.83 % +24.7 +49 +7.5 +48





Precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Aug.27)